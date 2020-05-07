Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast

Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast

Cycling stories from across Canada and around the world. We talk to pros who ride on the road and the trails. We also talk about gear, riding and training. It's bikes, bikes and more bikes, eh.

Thumb 1588823012 artwork

The last time there were no Olympics

International events kept Gordon Singleton, Louis Garneau and Steve Bauer from the Moscow Games. What they experienced can offer guidance to cyclists waiting and wondering about Tokyo 2020.

Also, an interview brought to you by Structure Cycleworks. Loni Hull, founder of the Calgary-based mountain bike company, discusses his unique front linkage system. It is literally, WTF: without telescoping fork.

Please rate and review the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast wherever you get your episodes.

View All Episodes