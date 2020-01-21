Canadian pros preview the Hoogerheide cyclocross World Cup

From drunk fans to a course that's muddy even when it’s dry, listen to tales of the Hoogerheide cyclocross course and its atmosphere during the World Cup. This Sunday, Canadian champions Maghalie Rochette and Michael van den Ham will compete in the final event of the CX World Cup series. Ruby West, the under-23 Pan Am champ, will also be there. Hear what they have to say about the Dutch race. Also, CX veteran Aaron Schooler has a story about how hard it can be simply getting from the team tent to the course.

The Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast thanks Ontario Creates for its support.

Please rate and review the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast wherever you get your episodes.